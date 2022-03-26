Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, during the day, Shah inaugurated the College of Audiology at the Sola Civil Hospital in the state and also visited the residence of a party worker in Gandhinagar.

Also Read | PMGKY Scheme Update: PM Narendra Modi Announces Extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 6 Months Till September.

Although the Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held by end of the year, political activities in the state have started to gain momentum. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)