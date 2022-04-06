Kolkata, April 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal in mid-April -- -- his first since last year's assembly polls -- and hold meetings with the state BJP leadership, a senior leader in the party said on Wednesday.

According to the saffron camp leader, Shah might be the state for two days -- April 16 and 17.

"Although nothing can be said for sure as of now, Amit Shah ji will most likely visit Bengal for two days starting April 16. Besides his official engagements in north Bengal, he will be meeting party leaders and holding organisational meetings," the BJP leader said.

The proposed visit also assumes significance amid the exodus and infighting in the state BJP camp, which is still licking its wounds after the assembly poll defeat.

The party's state spokesperson, Samik Bhattacharya, when approached, said that a confirmation could only be given if and when the dates are finalised.

Shah had last visited Bengal before the 2021 assembly polls, and despite the party's high-pitched poll campaign, it managed to bag just 77 seats in the 294-member House.

"The home minister, during his visit, is expected to give us a roadmap for the next year's panchayat polls," the senior BJP leader added.

