Ri-Bhoi, April 6: Reacting to the video statement released by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri on the hijab row, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Al-Qaeda will never understand the importance of wearing uniforms in educational institutions.

Supporting the stand of the Indian judiciary on banning wearing hijabs in schools and colleges, Sarma said that they will become a platform for the display of religious clothes. "Karnataka High Court gave a clear verdict that it's not expected of a student to wear something else except hijab," he told media persons when asked about the Al-Qaeda video.

"If you wear hijab, I will wear something else (it will become an idealogy), then school and college will become a platform for the display of religious clothes and religious behaviour. So, how can then school and college continue (with permitting hijab)? That is why the term uniform came so that there's no difference between Hindus and Muslims. There is no difference between poor and rich," the Chief Minister added. Sarma also said that the Indian Muslims are with the judiciary. Karnataka Hijab Row: Defence Expert Dhruv Katoch Reacts Over Al-Queda Leader Ayman al Zawahiri Video on Hijab Row, Terms It Hypocritical.

"Al-Qaeda will never understand but I am sure that Indian Muslims will understand that we have to wear uniforms. Once you finish your school and college, you come back to your home and whatever you want to wear, you wear. I am sure that Indian Muslims are with the judiciary," he said. Zawahiri in a video praised student Muskaan Khan for standing in defence of the headscarf.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)