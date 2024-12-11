New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. Taking to social media, Shah lauded Mukherjee as a "statesman par excellence" and highlighted his extensive contributions to the country's political landscape. "Paying homage to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his birth anniversary. A statesman par excellence, Pranab da played a significant role in national administration," Shah wrote.

Shah emphasized Mukherjee's profound impact as the President of India, describing how he transformed the role of the presidency.

Also Read | MobiKwik IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band and Other Key Details.

"As the President of India, he endowed the highest office with his vast experience in public life, fostering a new role for it as the people's office. His enduring legacy will guide our nation forever," Shah added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi paid tributes to the former President saying, "Remembering the former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee, on his birth anniversary. A humble tribute to his dedicated service."

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: Ex-Cop Murders Lover After Heated Argument, Buries Body Under-Construction Building in Vela Hari Area; Arrested.

The Congress party also paid tributes to the former President who had served as Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister in the UPA governments.

"Our humble tribute to Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India and a visionary leader. Renowned as a key architect of India's economic reforms, his exemplary service in various ministerial roles significantly contributed to the nation's progress," the party posted on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the former President, "We remember the contribution of Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, to nation-building. A vital figure in national life and the Congress party for over five decades, he brought his wisdom, experience, and profound understanding of diverse subjects to every Constitutional position he held."

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Known for his exceptional administrative skills and political acumen, Mukherjee spent over five decades in public life, holding key portfolios such as Finance, Defence, and External Affairs in the Union Cabinet.

A Bharat Ratna awardee, Pranab Mukherjee, born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village, Birbhum District, West Bengal, to freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi, passed away on August 31, 2020, at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi. He had been admitted to the hospital following surgery to remove a brain clot.

Mukherjee's father, a prominent Congress leader, was repeatedly jailed for his involvement in India's struggle for independence. In 2019, Mukherjee was honoured with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)