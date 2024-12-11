Mumbai, December 11: MobiKwik IPO will open today, on December 11, 2024 in India. The IPO of MobiKwik will open for public subscription today allowing the interested investors to participate. The IPO subscription for the India's fintech company will run for two days and end on December 13, 2024 with a promise of grey market premium to the investors. Ahead of the launch, MobiKwik Systems said that it gathered INR 257 crore from anchor investors.

MobiKwik IPO last GMP is INR 136 and price band will be between INR 265 and INR 279 per share. Combining the price band of INR 279 and GMP INR 136. The company's IPO expected percentage gain or loss per share is 48.75%. The investors are required to invest minimum INR 14,787. The investors can apply minimum lot size for an applications is 53 shares. Vishal Mega Mart IPO Opens on December 11: From Price Band and Key Dates to Allotment, Check Details.

The fresh/total issue of the shares is 2,501,792 worth INR 572 crore. The MobiKwik IPO will be listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange). MobiKwik listed its IPO on December 18, 2024 (Wednesday). With this public offering, the company will use growth in financial and payment services, AI and research and development. The digital payment company will expand its payment device infrastructure.

The MobiKwik IPO's basic allotment finalisation date is December 16, 2024. The refund initaition will begin on December 17, 2024 and credit of shares to Demat Account will be also on the same date. As the public offering approaches, here are the key details of the MobiKwik IPO outlined in the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Religare Share Price Today, December 10: Religare Enterprises’ Stock Hit 52-Week High; Surges Over 9% Amid Reports Burman Family Gets RBI Nod for Open Offer To Acquire Additional Stake.

MobiKwik is a leading Indian fintech company specializing in digital payments, mobile wallets, and financial services. Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, the company has over 161 million registered users and 4.26 million merchants as per June 2024. It offers services like UPI payments, credit facilities, and investment options. MobiKwik is known for its focus on financial inclusion and expanding India's digital economy.

