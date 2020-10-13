Ahmedabad, Oct 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Gujarat on Tuesday ahead of bypolls to eight Assembly seats in the state.

He was welcomed at the airport here in the afternoon by state BJP chief C R Paatil, state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja and the party's city unit chief Jagdish Panchal.

Shah is expected to stay in the state for two days and may review poll preparations of his party.

Bypolls are scheduled for November 3 while counting of votes will take place on November 10.

