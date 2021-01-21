Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on January 23 on a two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, officials said here on Thursday.

He will launch the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme for central paramilitary force personnel in presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan here on Saturday. Shah will then reach Meghalaya to chair the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) to be held in Shillong on the same day.

The NEC is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of eight states. On Sunday, Shah will return to Assam and attend a programme to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing of the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord, which provides for political rights, economic package to the Bodo tribals living in Assam, at Kokrajhar.

He will also address a BJP rally at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district of the state where the assembly election is due in March-April.

