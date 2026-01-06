New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) later this week, marking a significant step towards strengthening India's counter-IED and internal security architecture.

Developed by the National Security Guard's (NSG), NIDMS is a secure, national-level digital platform aimed at enabling the systematic collection, collation and dissemination of data related to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Officials said the platform will play a crucial role in "supporting post-blast investigations and enhancing coordination among various security and law enforcement agencies across the country."

"The system has been designed to serve as a common repository of IED-related information, allowing State Police forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other central agencies to access, analyse and share critical data in real time," the officials said.

This unified, data-driven approach is expected to help investigators identify patterns, track trends, and draw actionable insights from past incidents, thereby improving preparedness and response to IED threats.

According to officials, NIDMS will also facilitate better inter-agency cooperation by standardising data formats and investigative inputs, reducing duplication of effort and ensuring that vital information is available to all stakeholders involved in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

The platform is expected to strengthen forensic analysis, training modules and operational planning related to bomb disposal and blast investigations.

IEDs have been a major security challenge in several parts of the country, often used by terrorist and insurgent groups to target security forces and civilians.

By leveraging technology and data analytics, NIDMS aims to enhance national capacity to prevent such attacks and respond more effectively when incidents occur.

The inauguration of NIDMS reflects the government's emphasis on using advanced digital solutions to bolster internal security mechanisms. Officials said the platform would evolve over time, incorporating new data sets and analytical tools to meet emerging security challenges and further improve India's counter-IED ecosystem. (ANI)

