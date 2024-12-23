Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid protests over alleged remarks against BR Ambedkar.

"He should resign as he has insulted Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar, or (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji should sack him," Rai told ANI on Monday.

Also Read | No Escape From Exam Failure: Centre Scraps 'No-Detention Policy' for Classes 5 and 8 Students Who Fail To Clear Year-End Exams.

"He (Amit Shah) has insulted Ambedkar ji across the country. A movement is ongoing nationwide. He should apologise and step down," the Congress leader added.

Opposition parties have accused Amit Shah of showing disrespect towards Ambedkar, a charge denied by the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Also Read | Digital Arrest in Bengaluru: Scamsters Impersonating As Police Dupe Software Engineer of INR 11.8 Crore Saying His Aadhaar Card Was Being Misused To Open Bank Accounts.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking on Monday, accused the Congress party of hypocrisy regarding the legacy of former Law and Justice Minister BR Ambedkar and the protection of SC/ST communities. Prasad criticised the Congress for forcing Ambedkar to resign during elections and preventing the construction of his memorial, while now using his name for political purposes.

"The Congress's love for Ambedkar is overflowing. They forced Ambedkar to resign during elections and ensured he couldn't build a memorial. Now, they're holding a press conference in his name," Prasad said. He further alleged, "When Ambedkar was resigning, he wasn't even allowed to speak."

Prasad also raised concerns about the lack of proper safeguards for SC/ST communities, accusing the Congress of prioritising Muslims over marginalised groups. He said, "SC/STs have not been given proper protection. Only Muslims have received adequate safeguards."

Shah had reportedly remarked in the Rajya Sabha, "If they (the opposition) had taken the name of God as many times as they take Ambedkar's name, they would have attained heaven for seven lives."

Following Shah's remarks, Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches last week. The demonstrations culminated in a scuffle between the two sides, leaving two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)