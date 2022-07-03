Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday moved the political resolution on behalf of the BJP during the party's national executive meeting and slammed Opposition parties for targeting the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case.

Shah threw light on the recent verdict of the Supreme Court giving a clean chit to then Gujarat Chief Minister in the 2002 Gujarat riots case where the petitioner was Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Narendra Modi.

The Supreme Court on June 24 dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and several others in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench headed by Justices AM Khanwilkar said that it finds the appeal as "devoid of merit".

While slamming the Opposition led by Congress for constantly trying to malign the reputation of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said, "Congress party should apologise to PM Modi for causing him harassment for the last many many years."

Shah also reiterated that the culprits in the case who acted with vendetta must be punished and he also lauded the Prime Minister for his maturity and his faith in the Indian judicial system and democracy.

"Be it the issue concerning India's fight against COVID-19 or even the valour of the Indian arm forces doing surgical strikes, it has only been negative politics that Congress has championed," he said.

The Home Minister further attacked Congress for dynasty politics which is laden with corruption and how the party which has been in government for the longest made a huge spectacle about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

"The only agenda of the congress party was to collaborate with divisive forces and spread negativity about the country," said Shah in his political resolution.

He further said that Congress constantly has been trying to mislead the youth and create confusion in their minds where none existed.

Shah also slammed the Congress leaders for their rant on Jammu and Kashmir and a bid to draw international attention to it.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also spoke on the political resolution. (ANI)

