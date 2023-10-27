Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed upon bringing in the three new criminal law drafts that will replace CRPC, IPC and Evidence Act and said that the country's new criminal justice system will begin based on these laws.

During his address at the passing out parade of IPS probationers at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, the Home Minister said, "The three laws were drafted around 1850. CRPC, IPC and Evidence Act, the government has made some significant changes in these three laws and put across three new laws in the Indian Parliament. The parliament committee of the Home Ministry is going through it. In sometime these laws will be passed and on the basis of these laws our country's new criminal justice system will begin."

Also Read | Delhi: Man Suffers 100 Mini-Strokes in A Week, Saved After Stenting Surgery.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will be held today in the national capital to consider and adopt the following draft reports on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023', 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023' and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023'.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 were introduced in the Lower House of Parliament on August 11.

Also Read | Elephant's Tail Cut Off, Hit With Sharp Weapon in Sakrebyle Elephant Camp; Karnataka Forest Department Launches Hunt To Nab Accused.

These bills seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.

Further, Shah during his address in Hyderabad, emphasized the Amrit Kaal and working on the resolutions during this period.

"These 25 years (of Amrit Kaal) are to turn our resolution into success, these 25 years are to make this country reach the first position in every field and to establish the nation on its proper place. The country will become a developed nation and lead the world in every sector in the 25 years of this resolution during Amrit Kaal," the Home Minister said.

He further said, "When the nation celebrates its century of independence, then you'll be in the leadership positions in the Police services after 25 years and holding the responsibility of the nation's internal security."

Amit Shah reviewed the passing-out parade of 75th batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) earlier today.

A total of 175 officer trainees, including 155 IPS officer trainees and 20 foreign officer trainees, are taking part in the parade.

As informed by the Academy Director Amit Garg, there are 155 IPS officer trainees including 32 women IPS officer trainees.

Among the foreign officer trainees, six are from Bhutan, five from Maldives, five from Nepal and four from the Mauritius police, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)