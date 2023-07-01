Khargone/Udaipur (Madhya Pradesh/Rajasthan) [India], July 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for assembly polls later this year with Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan on Friday and JP Nadda public gatherings in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Amit Shah attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said he had failed to fulfill promises made to people.

"Gehlotji's government is on number one in corruption. This government has done the work of breaking all the records of corruption," Shah said addressing a rally to mark the completion of nine years of Modi government.

He expressed confidence of the BJP forming government in the state in elections later this year and in Lok Sabha polls next year.

"I can see on the ground in Mewar that the BJP is going to form the government with full majority in 2023 Assembly polls as well as in 2024 Lok Sabha polls."

Union Home Minister said that the nine years of the Modi government have been about the welfare of the poor.

"The respect PM Modi is getting across the world is the respect not of BJP or anyone else, it is the respect of 130 crore people of this country," he said.

Referring to the schemes of the Modi government, Shah further highlighted that 80 lakh farmers have received Rs 16,000 crores directly in their bank accounts.

"PM Modi has ensured that fresh drinking water reaches the homes of 43 lakh families in Rajasthan," he said.

Nadda, who addressed a rally in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, alleged that Congress leader Kamal Nath stopped Ladli Laxmi Yojana when he was Chief Minister.

"Kamal Nath had stopped Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Now, you (people) stop him in November (during the assembly polls)," he said.

He said the government led by PM Modi at the Centre and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh have always been proactive in meeting people's needs.

"The central government led by PM Modi and the state government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are awake and alert to people's needs and provide relief in time of need. Ours is a responsible government that discharges its constitutional duties faithfully and sincerely," Nadda said.

He alleged that the UPA government was known for scams and country had progressed under leadership of PM Modi to emerge as the fifth-largest economy in the world

Nadda also held a roadshow in Khargone.

Nadda later addressed a public gathering in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and alleged that Congress leader and state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was "steeped in corruption" and was "bhrashtachar ka badshah".

He said the development that Chhattisgarh has witnessed took place during the BJP rule and the state has a special attachment with BJP as it was created by the Vajpayee government.

The BJP is holding a series of meetings as part of preparations for the assembly polls later this year and Lok Sabha polls next year.

The party has scheduled zonal meetings on July 6,7,8 which will cover all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP has divided the states into south, north and east zones for the purpose of meetings which are being seen as significant in terms of the party's strategy with opposition parties also seeking to put up a united fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and the party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh met Prime Minister at his Delhi residence on Wednesday. There have been high-level party meetings leading to speculation about possible organisational changes in the party. (ANI)

