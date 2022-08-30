Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the National Working Committee meeting of BJP's 'OBC Morcha' in Jodhpur on September 10.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party has proposed a meeting of booth presidents of the wing from the Jodhpur division.

Also Read | Dish TV Chairman Jawahar Lal Goel to Vacate Office at Company’s AGM on September 26.

The meeting of the National Working Committee of the OBC Morcha will be held in Jodhpur on September 9 and 10.

Targeting the ruling Congress, Poonia said that infighting in the party is continuing and governance is affected.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Denied Money for Ganja, Man Stabs One to Death Near Shadipur Flyover, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)