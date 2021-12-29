New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 49.36 crores in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The program will be held at 1.20 pm.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah through video conferencing will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 49.36 crores in Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency," the office of Amit Shah informed in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Shah on Tuesday offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Shah is addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh as part of BJP's campaign for Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

