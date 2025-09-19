Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the recent disaster in the state and the progress of ongoing relief and rescue operations.

According to a release, the Home Minister reviewed the situation in the affected areas and assured the state government of all possible support and necessary assistance. He emphasised that in this hour of crisis, the central government stands firmly with Uttarakhand and that every possible step will be taken to ensure prompt relief to the affected people.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Union Home Minister and informed him that the state administration is fully engaged in relief and rescue operations in the disaster-hit regions. He added that with the guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah, Uttarakhand will be able to overcome this difficult situation soon.

In a social media post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Respected Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji took information over the phone regarding the situation of the disaster that occurred in Uttarakhand and the progress of relief and rescue operations."

"In this hour of disaster, the Central Government stands firmly with Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and is providing all necessary assistance to ensure swift relief reaches the affected people. Under the able leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, our double-engine government is swiftly conducting relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas," the post added.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1969069320010703205

Earlier on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House in Kathgodam, Haldwani, on the damages caused by the recent disaster, as well as the status of power supply, drinking water, and motor roads, a CMO release said.

He affirmed that the state government stands firmly with the affected people and that relief and reconstruction works are being carried out with top priority. He directed officials to ensure immediate relief to the public and complete all reconstruction works within fixed timelines.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner and the District Magistrate provided detailed updates on the losses caused by the disaster in the division and the district.

They reported heavy damage across the district, including subsidence on Nainital's Lower Mall Road, damage to bridges in Bageshwar, issues at the Ranibagh powerhouse, blockages on the Okhalkanda and Dhari block roads, and major landslides on national highways. (ANI)

