Amit Shah during his visit to the cell where Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned. (Photo/ANI)

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the cell where Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned at Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', he earlier today paid floral tributes to freedom fighters at the cellular jail of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At the venue, the Union Minister paid tributes to Veer Savarkar.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Gangraped By 3 Three Men; Accused Absconding.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 15-October 17.

Tomorrow, Shah will carry out an aerial survey of Rani Laxmibai Island, Shaheed Dweep Eco-tourism project, Swaraj Dweep water aerodrome and other development projects. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects of Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island.

Also Read | Singhu Border Murder: Samyukta Kisan Morcha Condemns Gruesome Killing of Lakhbir Singh, Disassociates From Nihangs.

On October 17, Shah will attend review meetings on the security and development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)