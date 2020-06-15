Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Amit Shah Visits Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital, Holds Meeting with Officials to Review Coronavirus Preparedness

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:03 PM IST
Amit Shah Visits Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital, Holds Meeting with Officials to Review Coronavirus Preparedness
Amit Shah Visits Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday afternoon visited Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital and interacted with the management. The minister reached LNJP Hospital after holding an all-party meeting over COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The hospital administration briefed the Home Minister about the number of patients they have handled in the fight against COVID -19 and surgeries and deliveries done. Amit Shah also enquired about the number of patients the hospital has received and how many of them recovered and succumbed to death. All-Party Meet: Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand of Waiving Off 50% Charges on COVID-19 Testing in Delhi, Congress Seeks Testing For All.

He also asked about the number of people who were from Delhi and from other parts of the country who got treatment at the hospital. The hospital administration gave Shah details sought by him. They claimed that 97 per cent of COVID-19 patients went back home after getting treatment.

At the all-party meeting, Shah appealed to workers of all political parties to ensure that decisions taken by the Central Government in the interest of the residents of Delhi are implemented in the earnest at the ground level.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital:

"All of us have to fight the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have to improve COVID-19 testing capacity with newer techniques," he said.

The Home Minister held two rounds of meetings on Sunday with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Shah has also announced a series of measures to tackle the disease in the national capital including ramping up testing by three times in six days, providing 500 converted rail coaches to add 8,000 beds and steps for the availability of 60 per cent coronavirus beds in private hospitals at lower rates.

Delhi government on Friday said that 2,100 patients from LNJP hospital have successfully recovered from COVID-19 infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

