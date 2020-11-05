Bankura (West Bengal) [India], November 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, met a tribal family in Chaturthi village, Bankura, and had food with them on Thursday.

On the second day of his visit, Shah held a review meeting with the senior officers of the Central Reserve Police Force in Bankura today.

Also Read | Valmiki Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

During his two-day visit, the Union minister met the BJP's state leaders, reviewed the upcoming Assembly poll preparations and look into organisational matters.

Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for the state. This is his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. (ANI)

Also Read | Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)