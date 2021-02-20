Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday lambasted Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, saying that they are not real heroes but are 'kagaz ke sher' and black flags will be shown to them whenever their films are released.

Amid the political row over his earlier comments on the actors for not tweeting on the current hike in fuel prices, Patole, while talking to media here, said, "I didn't speak against Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan but against their work. They are not real heroes. If they were, they would have stood beside people during their sufferings. If they want to continue being 'kagaz ke sher', then we don't have any problem."

"We haven't stepped back. We will show black flags to them whenever their films are released or when we spot them. We'll follow democratic ways. We are not 'Godse wale' but 'Gandhi wale'," he added.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Jalsa witnessed an increase in its security, following Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's threat to stop the shoot of the star's films.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi should take action against Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for demanding actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to tweet on the recent fuel price hike. (ANI)

