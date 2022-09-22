New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested an absconding killer from Mumbai in the killing of Maharashtra's Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe.

The anti-terror agency arrested Shaim Ahmed for his "active role" in the conspiracy. He is the 11th accused to be arrested by the NIA in the case.

The NIA had declared Rs 2 lakh cash reward for any information leading to Shaim's arrest.

The case was initially registered on June 22 at City Kotwali Police Station in Maharashtra's Amravati district and re-registered by the NIA on July 2.

Earlier, 10 accused persons have been arrested in the case on June 23, June 24, June 25, July 2, August 2, and August 11.

Investigators so far believe that Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed allegedly in retaliation for a social media post supporting BJP's Nupur Sharma who had made controversial comments on the Prophet in a television debate. (ANI)

