Amravati, Jul 26 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district reached 1,731 on Sunday with addition of 62 patients, a health official said.

With two more people succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 49, he said.

A total of 44 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recovered patients to 1,142, which leaves the district with 540 active cases.

