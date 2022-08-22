Bahraich (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared the next 25 years as India's "Amrit Kaal" to create a new consciousness among the youth so that the dreams of freedom fighters can be realised.

Addressing a function organised by the Rotary Club here on Sunday night, Governor Khan said it was the wish of the freedom fighters that the coming generations should live with self-respect.

"Many of us may not live to see the hundredth year of Independence, but this Amrit Kaal or Amrit Mahotsav has been announced to create a new consciousness among the younger generation which will complete as the nation completes hundred years as independent."

"...many freedom fighters neither would have thought of seeing the dawn of independence nor could they see it, but they made sacrifices for the nation's future so that the citizens can walk with their heads raised with self-respect," he said.

He said that today the great need of the country is to provide education to everyone and to provide basic infrastructure for education.

Khan was in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh on a two-day visit during which he attended several programmes.

