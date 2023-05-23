Amritsar, May 23 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly smuggling two pistols and over 1 kg of heroin using a drone from across the border, said police on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha, a resident of a border village of Ajnala town, an official of the anti-drug special task force said.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022: Ishita Kishore Tops Civil Services Exam, Women Bag Top Four Ranks.

Police said it was the first time that it succeeded in arresting a person who was operating the drone from this side of the border for smuggling drugs from Pakistan.

The seized heroin was not his first consignment that was smuggled from Pakistan, they said, adding that Singh had smuggled a number of such deliveries from across the border using drones.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To 'Flag Off' Bus on May 24.

The accused is being questioned and details about the number of consignments received by him will be revealed on his disclosure, said police.

Singh was also wanted in the 2021 Ludhiana district court complex blast case, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)