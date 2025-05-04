Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Amritsar Rural Police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih in a counter-espionage operation for their alleged role in the sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar.

According to police officials, in the preliminary investigation on Saturday, it was found that the two accused had links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, which was established through Harpreet Singh alias Pittu, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail.

"Preliminary investigation reveals their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh @ Pittu @ Happy, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing. Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens. Punjab Police stands strong with Indian Army, remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action", an 'X' post from Punjab DGP said.

A case has been registered against both the accused under the Official Secrets Act, and further investigation is underway. As the probe deepens, other revelations are expected to emerge.

Earlier on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two Pakistani drones in Punjab, which was yet another success against cross-border drone activity.

According to a release, the first DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was found in a field near Shahur Kalan village, Gurdaspur district, following a joint search operation with Punjab Police. Shortly after, another similar drone was recovered near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar district.

Initial reports suggest both drones may have crashed due to technical interference caused by advanced counter-drone measures deployed by BSF. The release stated that these robust systems, combined with the alertness and coordination of BSF and Punjab Police, continue to thwart illicit drone incursions from across the border. (ANI)

