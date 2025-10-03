Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested one person and recovered two hand grenades from his possession, as per officials.

DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the alleged accused is a resident of TarnTaran and had been in contact with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents and had received the consignment across the border.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police apprehended Ravinder Singh @ Ravi, resident of #TarnTaran and recovered 2 hand grenades.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused was in contact with #Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agents and had received the consignment cross-border," the post read.

An FIR has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network.

"FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda #Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network.

@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to neutralising terror networks, eliminating organised crime and ensuring peace and public safety across the state," the post further read.

A day earlier, a cross-border arms and drug smuggling network linked to Pakistan was dismantled by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police.

Five people were also arrested and 12 pistols and 1.5 kg of heroin were seized, as per DGP Punjab Police.

In a post on X, DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the accused reportedly coordinated consignments via social media to fuel inter-gang rivalries in Punjab.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles a cross-border arms & narcotics smuggling network with links to Pakistan, arrests five operatives and recovers 12 Pistols (.30 bore) & 1.5 Kg Heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused, Joban Singh & Jashanpreet Singh, are in direct touch with #Pak-based smugglers and communicated via social media to receive & deliver arms and narcotics consignments. The pushed-in consignments are meant to fuel inter-gang rivalries in #Punjab," he posted.

The post added, "FIR registered under Arms Act & NDPS Act at PS Gate Hakima, #Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward & forward linkages of this network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle organised crime & drug trafficking networks, ensuring a safer, crime-free & drug-free #Punjab." (ANI)

