Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Border Range, Amritsar, busted a cross-border narco-smuggling racket and apprehended two smugglers with 4.5 kg of heroin and Rs 11 lakh.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav shared the development on X and said that the smugglers, identified as Gurbhej Singh and Abhijeet Singh, were arrested.

"In a breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Border Range, Amritsar, busts a cross-border narco-smuggling racket, arrests two smugglers--Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja and Abhijeet Singh alias Happy--and recovers 4.5 kg of heroin and Rs 11 lakh in drug money," posted the DGP.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that Gurbhej is in direct contact with Pakistan-based smuggler Rana and coordinates the consignment delivery. Both accused are caught while attempting to sell the heroin," he said.

The official further said in the post, "An FIR under the NDPS Act is registered at PS #ANTF, SAS Nagar. Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network."

Punjab Police reiterated that it remains committed to breaking the backbone of Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror networks and ensuring a 'DrugFreePunjab.'

On Thursday, the Amritsar Rural Police busted an illegal Arms smuggling module and arrested four operatives along with the recovery of nine weapons, officials said.

In a post on X, the DGP Punjab Police said, "In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Rural Police busts an illegal Arms smuggling module linked to Italy-based Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy working in close coordination with #Pakistan-based smugglers. Four operatives are arrested, and nine weapons are recovered. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply routes, identify additional accomplices, and establish deeper linkages with foreign handlers. An FIR is registered under Arms Act and NDPS Act, PS Gharinda."

"Punjab Police remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling organised criminal syndicates and safeguarding the peace and security of the state," the post further stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a breakthrough, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a well-organised narco-hawala cartel allegedly led by Arshdeep, who is currently incarcerated in Goindwal Jail, officials said.

According to officials, acting on precise intelligence, police teams arrested six operatives and recovered 4.526 kg of heroin and Rs 8.7 lakh in drug money. (ANI)

