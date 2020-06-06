India News | Amul's Twitter Handle Deactivated After Post Supporting Boycott of Chinese Goods, Restored Later

Anand (Gujarat) [India], June 6 (ANI): Twitter restored the official handle of Amul, India's biggest dairy company, after major uproar over the temporary deactivation on June 4, which was purportedly done after a post supporting the boycott of Chinese goods was shared through it.

Talking to reporters, RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Ltd, said the company had approached the micro-blogging site over the reason behind the de-activation.

"Our account was blocked on June 4. We got to know about it through some of our followers. Following some protocols, it was reactivated. We have asked Twitter why the account was blocked," added Sodhi.

He then went on to add that the 'Amul Butter Girl' campaign has been going on for decades and it presents the mood of the nation rather than the country's take on any given topic.

"This campaign has been ongoing for more than 55 years, where the 'Amul Butter Girl' comments on anything which happens in India or abroad. She only depicts the mood of the nation. She favours none, spares none. This was not Amul's comment. It was the mood of the nation conveyed by the Amul Butter girl," said Sodhi.

Netizens kept the social media post abuzz after the Amul's account was purportedly deactivated following a post (below) on June 3 with the caption: "Amul Topical: About the boycott of Chinese products..."

The dairy company has to date kept the tweet pinned on its official handle.

However, later in the day, Sodhi put out another tweet through his personal handle, stating that Twitter India MD has clarified to him that the account was blocked due to technical reasons.

"Had a call from Shari Manish Maheshwari MD Twitter India, clarifying the issue that the account was blocked due to technical reasons and not in relation to the content published," Sodhi's tweet reads. (ANI)

