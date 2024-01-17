New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): In a significant development for West Bengal's railways infrastructure, the much-anticipated stoppage of the 20501 Agartala-Anand Vihar Tejas Rajdhani Express at Malda Town station has been fulfilled, addressing the long-standing demand of the inhabitants of Malda.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the 20501/20502 Agartala - Anand Vihar (T) Tejas Rajdhani weekly Express is now to run via a route through Malda Town - Bhagalpur - Jamalpur with commercial stoppages at Malda Town, Bhagalpur and Jamalpur for the train leaving Agartala from January 15, 2024, and Anand Vihar (T) from January 17, 2024.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: SDRF Rescues Injured Man Trapped in Truck After It Falls Into Pandoh Dam.

On the first day of the run of Agartala - Anand Vihar Tejas Rajdhani Express via Malda Town, the train was flagged off from Malda Town station this afternoon by Khagen Murmu, MP, Srirupa Mitra Chowdhury, MLA and Gopal Chandra Saha, MLA.

The Rajdhani Express, now traversing a new route via Malda Town-Bhagalpur, promises not only enhanced connectivity but also commercial stoppages at crucial stations such as Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, and Patna in both directions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over Rs 4,000 Crore in Kerala's Kochi on January 17.

The train commenced its journey on January 15, 2024, from Agartala at 15:10 hrs. and reached Malda Town station on January 16 at 15:00 hrs. The train will run weekly, reaching Anand Vihar at 10:50 hrs on Wednesdays.

The return journey of 20502 Anand Vihar - Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 19:50 hrs on Wednesdays, reaching Agartala at 15:40 hrs on Fridays. This train will stop at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, Hojai, Guwahati, Rangia, Barpeta Road, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Patna, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn and Kanpur Central stations enroute in both directions.

In addition to providing convenience for residents of Malda Town, the new stoppage is set to benefit the people of Bhagalpur and Jamalpur at large. The train's schedule includes stoppages at key stations, offering improved accessibility and connectivity.

This Tejas Rajdhani Express, equipped with state-of-the-art LHB rake, boasts 1st AC, 2nd AC, and 3rd AC accommodations with a total capacity of 972 berths. Passengers from Malda Town can now avail themselves of this service on its designated days, adding a new dimension to their travel options.

This move reflects the Railway's commitment to bolstering regional connectivity and ensuring the well-being and convenience of passengers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)