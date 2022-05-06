Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said former Union minister and late Ananth Kumar had a very firm stand on the issues related to the state's land, water, Kannada language and welfare of the people of Karnataka.

The statement from Chief Minister came after he inaugurated the 'Anantha Prerana Kendra' at the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's office in Jayanagar.

Also Read | Low Pressure Area Area Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by May 8: IMD.

"Ananth Kumar played a crucial role in getting Bengaluru Metro, International Airport, and South Western Railway headquarters to Hubballi, implementing of Upper Krishna Project and protecting the state's interests in Cauvery water dispute issues through his firm and hardstand," Bommai said.

He has contributed immensely to the overall development of Bengaluru, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Her Dupatta After She Confronts Him About His Affair.

Recalling his friendship with Ananth Kumar since his college days, Bommai said, Ananth Kumar's rise to higher posts never came in the way of their close friendship.

"He was instrumental in successfully putting up a strong legal fight on the Krishna Tribunal issue related to the Upper Krishna project and saved the state from a serious situation," he added.

Bommai termed Ananth Kumar as his closest friend in the people's movement and said "He was an inspiration for all. Karnataka can never forget him. He is alive in our lives through his noble works."

The chief minister further lauded the social work being rendered by Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, the wife of the late Ananth Kumar through Adamya Chetana.

He assured complete cooperation of the state government for the construction of the Ananth Kumar memorial. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)