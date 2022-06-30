Port Blair, Jun 30 (PTI) The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, four less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,157, a health department official said.

Five patients have travel history while three infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The archipelago now has 42 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,986 people have recovered from the disease, including four in the last 24 hours, he said.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 till date.

The union territory administration has so far tested 7,53,930 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.35 per cent.

A total of 3,41,144 people have been inoculated with both doses of the vaccine so far, the official added.

