Port Blair, Feb 13 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 9,974 as the union territory reported 13 new cases, 10 more than the previous day, a health department official said on Sunday.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Minimum Temperatures Likely To Drop Slightly In North India Due To Snowfall In Higher Altitude Areas; Dene Fog In Punjab, Haryana Over Next 24 Hours.

The archipelago now has 139 active COVID-19 cases, with only one patient admitted to hospital and the rest 138 in home quarantine, the official said.

Thirteen more patients recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,706.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 25-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Four Youths in Churu.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory administration has so far tested 6,91,119 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,06,107 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, including 3,01,452 with both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)