Port Blair, Apr 19 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 5,390, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 64 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Of the 59 new coronavirus cases, 41 were detected during contact tracing and the rest 18 tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport upon arrival, he said.

The union territory now has 126 active COVID-19 cases with 125 patients in South Andaman district and one in North and Middle Andaman district.

Fifty four more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,200, he said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 3,52,086 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.53 per cent.

The official further said that so far more than 65,000 people in the archipelago have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

