Port Blair, Dec 27 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report a single case of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, a health department official said on Sunday.

The Union Territory's COVID-19 tally remained at 4,912, the official said.

Eight more people were cured of the disease in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,789, he said.

The Union Territory now has 61 active COVID-19 cases, while 62 people have died so far due to the disease, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)