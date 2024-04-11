Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Thirteen children sustained injuries after being electrocuted during Ugadi Utsavam celebrations in Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday as the Prabha Chariot procession was underway from the Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

According to the reports, the chariot came into contact with electric wires, causing injuries to those who were standing close by.

Prompt action was taken to transport the injured children to Kurnool Hospital for medical attention, police said.

Providing details, Circle Inspector Kirankumar Reddy from Kurnool Rural Police Station confirmed that 13 children suffered injuries from electrocution after the culmination of the Ugadi Utsav celebrations this morning. All injuries were reported to be below ten per cent severity, with no fatalities recorded, he said.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Nandyala Telugu Desam Party candidate Byreddy Shabari visited the hospital to meet with the injured children and ensure they received proper medical care. Doctors have confirmed that there is no immediate threat to the children's lives.(ANI)

