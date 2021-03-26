Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved the ordinance for a vote on account budget for the financial year 2021-22. The vote on account budget will be for three months.

The state government will soon send the ordinance to the Governor for approval.

The budget session of Andhra Pradesh could not be held due to local body elections. So the state govt has decided to vote on the account budget. The ministers expressed their consent to the ordinance via online.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Assembly sessions will end today. (ANI)

