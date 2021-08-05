Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya who bagged the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said Ravi Dahiya made his mark in his debut Olympics and the country was proud of the young champion.

"Congratulations to wrestler Ravi Dahiya, for adding the second Silver medal to India's tally at Tokyo2020. India is proud of this young champ who made his mark in his debut Olympics. Ravi has been brilliant throughout his Olympic journey for TeamIndia," he said in a tweet.

Ravi Dahiya on Thursday settled for silver after going down against the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.

He might have equalled the scoreboard at 2-2 but Uguev, showing his immense power, again took the lead as the Indian wrestler trailed 4-2 after the conclusion of the first period.

Uguev came firing on all cylinders and further extended his lead as he gave no chance to Ravi to dominate the game.

At one point, Uguev was leading the match 7-2 when Ravi earned two more points to come close to his opponent but ended up losing the match. (ANI)

