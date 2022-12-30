Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at the hotel.

The Chief Minister presented the idol of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy to the CJI.

Also Read | New Year's Eve 2023: Delhi Police To Deploy Additional Force To Ensure Safety Amid Celebrations; Several Restrictions To Be Imposed on Dec 31.

"Vijayawada: Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan paid a courtesy call on the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice DY Chandrachud, who was on a state visit," CMO Andhra Pradesh tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, CJI Justice DY Chandrachud along with his family offered prayers in Tiruchanoor temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

Also Read | Pakistan Horror: Mutilated Dead Body of Hindu Woman Daya Bheel Found in Sindh Province; Protests Held.

He was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on his arrival at the entrance of the temple.

Later, he was accorded with the traditional manner by temple priests.

After the completion of the darshan, the CJI was presented with tirtha and prasadas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)