New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Tuesday and submitted a detailed representation requesting that the Union government extend financial support to the state under the Purvodaya Scheme.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Purvodaya Scheme, initiated by the Centre for the holistic development of eastern states, has already identified Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh as key beneficiaries.

The scheme primarily aims to unlock the economic potential of eastern regions by promoting agricultural, industrial, and infrastructure growth, thereby bridging regional disparities and fostering inclusive development.

Stressing the need for balanced growth, Chief Minister Naidu explained that the state government has prepared comprehensive plans to utilise the scheme's funds effectively for regional progress.

Outlining his vision, the Chief Minister informed Finance Minister Sitharaman that the state government aims to promote horticulture in Rayalaseema, expand coffee plantations, cashew and coconut farms in North Andhra, and strengthen aquaculture activities in Coastal Andhra.

He asserted that targeted funding for these projects under Purvodaya would not only improve productivity but also generate employment and enhance income levels in rural areas.

CM Naidu specifically underlined that the scheme's implementation would play a transformative role in uplifting backward regions such as North Andhra and Rayalaseema, which have historically lagged in terms of industrial and economic development.

Apart from his meeting with the Finance Minister, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is also scheduled to participate in the CII's curtain-raiser partnership summit, where he is expected to outline investment opportunities in the state and invite investors to participate in the CII grand summit slated to be held in November in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

