Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the accident due to gas leakage at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd at Visakhapatnam's Parawada.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said that accident occurred due to leakage at 11.30 PM on Monday night. The factory was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure.

Also Read | 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter at Waghama Area of Anantnag in J&K: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

"The accident is confined to a department in which there is a reactor. There is no need to panic. The district collector has ordered an inquiry into the matter," read the statement.

Chief Minister has ordered to provide the best medical treatment to those in the hospital.

Also Read | Benzimidazole Gas Leak in Vizag: 2 Workers Die, 4 Hospitalised After Gas Leak at Pharma Plant Sainor Life Sciences in AP.

Two workers have died and four are hospitalised following leakage of Benzimidazole gas at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)