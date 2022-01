Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday constituted a committee to hold discussions with government employees and convince them on 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and other related issues, informed officials.

The committee will comprise Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah, Govt Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Arrested For Hacking Wife to Death With Sickle After Argument Over Affair.

Earlier, as per the release issued by Chief Minister Office (CMO), the Chief Minister said he has noted all the concerns raised by the employees' unions and assured them that all the issues will be addressed.

"Reddy is more compassionate, humanitarian and responsive when it comes to doing good to others and added that it is inevitable to consider certain facts in regard to PRC," reads the release. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Announces 33 Names in Third List of Candidates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)