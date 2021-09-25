Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), September 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday gave the go-ahead for recruitment to 14,200 posts at Primary Health Care Centres, Medical Colleges and teaching hospitals, said the state Chief Minister's Office.

During the review meeting held on the prevailing COVID situation progress of vaccination, the CM said that the recruitment process will begin in October and will be completed by November 15, the statement added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 22-Year-Old Man in Thane’s Bhayandar; Accused Arrested.

Reddy instructed the officials to ensure no staff crunch in hospitals and directed them to take measures to ensure the best medical quality services in government hospitals.

The officials also informed the Chief Minister that there are 13,749 active cases across the state and the recovery rate stands at 98.60 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read | TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)