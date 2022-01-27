Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated Nova Air's Oxygen Plant with a production capacity of 220 tonnes at Sri city from Tadepalli camp office via virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Manufacturing 220 tons oxygen is important and launching the plant in 14 months is a milestone, the state government has already set up 144 PSA plants in various hospitals and another 32 plants will be established soon, the infrastructure in regard to oxygen has improved and the state government has prepared 24,000 oxygen beds."

The Chief Minister added that the state has a production capacity of 300 tons of oxygen per day and the production of Nova Air's oxygen plant would be an addition to it.

Gajanan Nabar, MD of Nova Air, stated that oxygen is essential not just for COVID-19 but also for industries. He stated, "We established our first factory in Andhra Pradesh and finished the facility's constitution in 14 months due to solid infrastructure and assistance from government agencies and authorities.

Nabar said there are world-class infrastructure facilities in Sricity and they (Nova Air) have enormous experience in manufacturing gases and added that they have introduced advanced technology in the state.

"The availability of industrial gases would be beneficial for industries and help in industrialization. Utmost safety measures were taken in the plant and preparations were made to store 1,000 tons of oxygen. The plant manufactures medical oxygen, liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen, and liquid argon gases," he added.

Chief Minister Reddy also held a COVID-19 review meeting, officials elaborated to the Chief Minister on the current pandemic situation in the state, saying that people needing hospitalisation is minimal in the state.

Officials informed CM that there are signs of a positivity rate gradually declining in the state. Out of around 1.06 active cases in the state, only 2,709 were admitted to hospitals, with only 287 needing intensive care, added officials.

Reddy was also told by officials that 93 per cent of those admitted to hospitals are being treated under Arogyasree, a state healthcare programme.

Discussing Vaccination, officials told the Chief Minister that 90.34 per cent of those over 18 years of age have been administered with two doses of vaccination and 98.91 per cent of 15-to 18-year-olds received their first dose.

Reddy said that steps should be taken to ensure vaccinations are completed in all districts. (ANI)

