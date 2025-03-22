Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) Mar 22 (PTI) YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman B Karunakar Reddy on Saturday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "exploiting Lord Venkateswara Swamy for political gains", alleging that he "lacks true devotion while misusing religious sentiments."

Reddy criticised Naidu for allegedly lying in the deity's presence and undermining Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) despite portraying himself as a devotee.

He further accused Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of "falsely labelling the Srivani Trust as corrupt when they were in the opposition."

"The Srivani Trust, which was started under the TDP government, thrived under the YSRCP, funding 3,600 temples nationwide. A vigilance probe found no irregularities, yet Naidu, in a hypocritical move, plans to continue the trust while adding another one for temple construction," he told reporters.

The YSRCP leader condemned Naidu's alleged comparison of Lord Venkateswara Swamy to Araku coffee and challenged his claim of resolving Tirumala's water crisis in 90 days.

Reddy also criticised Naidu for appointing Shyamala Rao as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer and noted that the CM contradicted Rao's findings on Tirupati laddu prasadam.

According to the opposition leader, Annadanam (free food for devotees) and restrictions on non-Hindus in temple work were implemented under YS Rajasekhara Reddy, not Naidu.

He further alleged that the TDP approved the Oberoi and Devalok hotel projects in Tirumala but shifted the blame to the YSRCP after the pontiffs protested.

Moreover, he accused the TTD of "intimidating YSRCP-supporting shopkeepers" and condemned Naidu's alleged prioritisation of VIPs over common devotees at the temple.

