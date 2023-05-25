Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 703 crore under the 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' scheme to the mothers of 9.95 lakh students, in Kovvur of East Godavari district on Wednesday, said an official statement.

The amount for January-March quarter, 2023 is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the mothers of the beneficiaries. Under this scheme reimburses the total fees for students pursuing ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses.

Under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and Jagananna Vidya Deevena schemes alone, the Government has so far spent Rs. 14, 912.43 crore including the arrears of Rs. 1,778 crore kept pending by the previous TDP Government, said the official statement further.

While the program was initiated by the Chief Minister at the state level, it was conducted at the district level via video conferencing. Visakhapatnam District Collector Dr. A. Mallikharjuna along with public representatives handed over Rs. 36,92,71,992 to the beneficiaries of the district in the form of mega check.

Mallikarjuna said, "Under the scheme around 41,075 students in the district are getting benefitted of the scheme. Rs.30.35 lakhs for 207 Schedule Caste students, Rs.14.60 lakhs for 180 Schedule Tribes students, Rs.29.01 crores for 33,157 Backward Caste students and Rs.4.73 crores for 4,640 Economically Backward Class (EBC) students., Rs.1.38 crore for 1,418 Kapu students. 25 lakhs for 221 Christian minority students and Rs. 1,252 lakhs for Muslim minority students.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra said that the main aim of our Chief Minister is to provide a better future for everyone by constantly supporting the underprivileged and giving Navaratna medals. "If you study well, you will go to the best level," he said.

Earlier, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to explain the reforms being implemented in different sectors in the State at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting to be held in New Delhi on May 27 and seek the Centre's help to continue the reforms, an official statement said on Tuesday.

At a preparatory meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday on the issues to be raised at the NITI Aayog discussions, the Chief Minister told officials that the country should know about the revolutionary changes brought in the Medical and Health sectors in the State through Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu and development of hospitals. (ANI)

