Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend a public meeting and distribute welfare schemes in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

According to the itinerary shared by the government, the public meeting will be held near Andhra Pradesh Model School at Tumsi in Shantipuram mandal of Chittoor district.

Later, the CM will preside over the signing of agreements with four companies for industrial investments worth Rs 1,617 crore, focused on Kuppam's development and skill training, said an official release.

He will also lay foundation stones and inaugurate development works in Kuppam.

The CM is expected to attend a door-to-door campaign at Thimmarajupalle village and proceed for a halt for the night at Kadapalle village in Santhipuram mandal.

On Thursday, around 10.35 am, Naidu will inaugurate the TATA DINC Centre at Kuppam Area Hospital, followed by other engagements.

He is also expected to hold a TDP party cadre meeting around 2.30 pm before culminating his two-day tour and returning to his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district.

