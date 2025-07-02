Mumbai, July 1: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has announced the Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 2, 2025, for the Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday lucky draw. Players across the region eagerly await the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result). This popular lottery, operated under BTC, offers exciting prize opportunities for participants. For those keen to check their luck, the official results are released multiple times a day. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Wednesday, July 2, along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery results are available online at bodolotteries.com, providing a seamless, ad-free experience for players. Apart from Assam, popular lotteries in Bodoland include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF offers an easy way to verify winning ticket numbers and the full winners’ list. The results are announced at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM daily. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) and access the winners' list easily.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To check the latest Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result), visit the official portal bodolotteries.com. The results are updated three times a day in PDF format, ensuring an easy and ad-free way to confirm your ticket status. Click here to access the official site and download the results promptly after each draw. This is the safest and most reliable way to stay updated on your lottery status.

Notably, lotteries are legally played in at least 13 Indian states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, and Nagaland, where they are regulated and operated by respective state governments. These lotteries offer daily, weekly, and bumper draws, attracting lakhs of hopeful participants with promises of life-changing winnings. While they continue to serve as a form of state revenue and public entertainment, LatestLY advises participants to approach lottery play with caution. It's important to remember that gambling can be addictive and financially risky.

