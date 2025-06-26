Amaravati, Jun 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said here that he will personally reach out to top leadership of India's top 100 companies to participate in his poverty alleviation programme called P4 or Public Private People Partnership (PPPP).

On March 30, Naidu launched the programme 'P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' in Amaravati.

Under this initiative, he categorised affluent people who come forward to uplift the poor as 'Margadarsis' (guides) and the beneficiaries as 'Bangaru Kutumbam' (golden family).

"The chief minister said he would personally reach out to CEOs, COOs, CFOs, MDs, and chairpersons of the top 100 companies to invite their participation in the program (programme)," said an official press release, following a review by Naidu on P4.

P4 is aimed at uplifting underprivileged families under the guidance of affluent people in society.

It aims to eradicate poverty with the top 10 per cent of affluent people in the society adopting the bottom 20 per cent to handhold, guide, advise and mentor them for empowerment, including spending financial resources on Bangaru Kutumbams.

According to the CM, many people in society are interested in helping the poor in some way and suggested transforming P4 into a platform for them.

Addressing the national executive committee meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Vijayawada today, Naidu proposed P4 to its members.

He emphasised the need to focus more on connecting guides with Bangaru Kutumbam families and also engaging with potential guides.

A dedicated call centre has been set up by the government to monitor the programme daily, said the press release.

Naidu also announced plans to interact virtually with Telugu people living in India and abroad to explain the importance and goals of this poverty alleviation programme and invite them to become guides.

He shared the idea of appointing NRIs as P4 advisors and encouraging them to serve as guides, stated the press release.

Calling for regular auditing of the P4 implementation, Naidu said there should be quarterly reviews and timely feedback to the guides on the impact of P4 through reports.

Likewise, he floated the idea of organising special events with industrialists, NRIs, celebrities and people from elite sections of the society to explain the P4 concept and invite them to participate as Margadarsis.

The CM directed officials to establish systems that provide necessary information and guidance to those interested in becoming guides.

Further, he observed that surveys should be undertaken to assess the conditions of families before and after their adoption as Bangaru families to evaluate improvements in their living standards.

The TDP supremo suggested that March 30, the launch date of P4, be celebrated annually to showcase the achievements of the programme.

During the review, Naidu focused on the identification of Margadarsis and the selection of beneficiaries. Officials apprised him that out of 19,15,771 Bangaru Kutumbam families identified across the state under the P4 model, 87,395 families have so far been adopted by Margadarsis.

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, who had participated in the P4 inauguration programme, recently came forward to adopt 10 poor families. Naidu gave a call to ministers, bureaucrats and others also to become Margadarsis.

