Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Vijayanagaram train accident spot and got an aerial view of the area, said a press release by the Chief Minster's office on Monday.

According to the press release, Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to the victims of the train accident, and upon his arrival in Vizianagaram, he also visited the individuals who were injured in the train accident near Kantakapalli and expressed his admiration for the courage of the injured individuals.

The official release further mentioned that the death toll from the train accident has risen to 14, with over 100 victims sustaining injuries.

"These victims are currently receiving medical treatment in Vizianagaramand Vizianagaram," said the official statement.

"The rescue operations at the accident site are still in development while postmortems are being conducted on deceased individuals," added the official statement.

The press note further informed that the track restoration work near Kantakapalli is also being carried out with utmost urgency, as seven train carriages were crushed in the accident.

As per the official release, a 'baahubali crane' has also been brought from Visakhapatnam to remove the carriages and seven relief teams have been working tirelessly since last night to expedite the movement of the carriages and repair the tracks.

"Additionally, 11 carriages from the Palasa passenger train have been relocated to Alamanda station, and nine carriages from the Rayagada passenger train have been moved to Kantakapalli station," said the official statement.

The press release also mentioned that the relief operations have seen the active involvement of South Central Railway and East Coast Railway staff, as well as personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and various other departments.

"Two ambulances have also been stationed near the accident site for immediate medical assistance," said the official release.

Earlier, on Sunday, a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train resulted in multiple coaches being derailed and a large number of people sustaining injuries, some of which proved to be fatal. (ANI)

