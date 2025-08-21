Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Minister for Environment, Andhra Pradesh, and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra, Pawan Kalyan, on Wednesday took a firm stance on a recent clash between forest department employees and a legislator's followers in the Srisailam forest area.

He directed senior officials to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report on the legislator's involvement.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 21 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan instructed that cases be registered against those responsible, emphasising accountability and adherence to regulations.

In a post on X, he said, "Senior officials of the department explained the incident involving a clash with forest department employees on duty in the Srisailam forest area, where an attack took place. I have directed them to investigate the involvement of the legislator and his followers in these incidents and submit a detailed report. I have clearly instructed that cases should be registered against those responsible as per the regulations."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam MLA B Rajasekhara Reddy, Followers Accused of Kidnapping, Assaulting Forest Officials in Nandyal District.

An Andhra Pradesh MLA and his followers allegedly assaulted Forest Department officials after kidnapping them near Srisailam in Nandyal district, according to a police complaint.

Srisailam MLA B. Rajasekhara Reddy of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and his followers allegedly attacked the officials of Nekkanti Forest Range, a part of Srisailam Tiger Reserve's Markapuram Division, late on Tuesday.

The forest officials complained with the police. According to them, the MLA and his followers kidnapped and assaulted them near Srisailam around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the complaint lodged at Srisailam One Town Police Station, the MLA and others kidnapped Nekkanti Range Deputy Forest Officer Ram Naik, Beat officers Guruvaiah, Mohan Kumar and driver Karimullah and assaulted them.

The Forest officials informed the higher officials about the incident. Later, a complaint was lodged with the police.

Kalyan also commented on the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, plans to introduce a law that would remove public officials from their positions if they are arrested and remain in custody for 30 days.

Pawan Kalyan stressed that those in public life must be accountable for their actions, and the coalition government will not spare anyone who obstructs official duties.

"The Central Government, under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is set to introduce a law stating that anyone, regardless of their position--be it a Prime Minister or a Chief Minister--who violates the law and engages in criminal activities will not be spared, and they will lose their position on the 31st day of their arrest," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes automatic removal of elected officials - Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers - if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.

"A Minister, who for any period of 30 consecutive days during holding the office as such, is arrested and detained in custody, on allegation of committing an offence under any law for the time being in force, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or more, shall be removed from his office by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister to be tendered by the 31st day after being taken in such custody," the Constitution Amendment bill states.

The bill seeks to amend Articles 75, 164, and 239AA, introducing a legal mechanism that mandates the removal of ministers in custody for offences punishable by five years or more.

As per the provisions, the President will remove the Prime Minister, the Governor will remove Chief Ministers, and the Lieutenant-Governor will remove Chief Ministers of Union Territories.

If no resignation or advice for removal is tendered by the 31st day, the office will automatically fall vacant on the 32nd day. Reappointment is permitted upon release from custody.

"We have clearly stated in the Assembly, along with the Honorable Chief Minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu garu, that even if we make mistakes, those responsible must be held accountable. We are performing our duties with commitment and discipline. Therefore, those in public life must first control themselves. The coalition government, led by the Honorable Chief Minister Shri Chandrababu Naidu garu, will not spare anyone, regardless of their status, who obstructs the duties of employees," said Pawan Kalyan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)