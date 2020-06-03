India News | Andhra Govt Allows Trial Run of Darsanams for TTD Employees, Tirumala Residents

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued a memo allowing the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to conduct a trial run of darsanams for TTD employees and residents of the temple town while ensuring social distancing norms are being followed.

"A memo has been issued allowing the TTD to conduct a trial run of darsanams for TTD employees and localities of Tirumala, with a limited number of people duly ensuring physical distance of six feet," said a government official.

On May 12, the TTD had written to the government seeking permission for a trial run of darsanams.

Earlier today, devotees had gathered at Himayat Nagar in Hyderabad as TTD resumed its sale of 'Tirupati laddu prasadam' of Lord Balaji. Devotees approach through a token system while following the social distancing norms.

The Lord Balaji Temple at Tirumala was closed for general devotees with the announcement of countrywide lockdown. On May 30, the central government had announced that temples can be opened. (ANI)

